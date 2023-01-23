Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says

Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities said nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid in Tennessee on Saturday.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said someone heard faint cries coming from nearby a dumpster behind the firehall in Linden. When the person investigated, they found the cooler and the puppies. Weems said a few of them were almost dead.

Weems said the pups were taken to the jailhouse where they are being taken care of by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

WSMV reports four of the puppies have been adopted so far. Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to visit the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage generic
Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather
Six people arrested in downtown Atlanta protest on Jan.21
Police release names of 6 people arrested in Atlanta protests
The goal of the program is one customer and one record.
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
The sheriff’s office told our sister station WCTV in Tallahassee that the man was found shot...
2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch

Latest News

A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple recreates ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ sets for TV show-themed Airbnbs
Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: Federal database of consumer product complaints leaves out deaths, injuries the government and manufacturers know about
Photo of aggravated assault supects Christopher Walker (left) and Brandy Barnes
2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family watches body camera footage of violent arrest in Memphis
A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple offers stays at 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends'-themed Airbnbs