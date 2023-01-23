2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested as part of a stabbing investigation in Moultrie, according to the city of Moultrie.

In a release, the city said that the Moultrie Poice Department was searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Both suspects, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes had prior warrants out for their arrests.

Both Walker and Barnes were arrested on aggravated assault charges on Monday.

