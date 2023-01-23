Ask the Expert
2 arrested in connection to a Moultrie stabbing

Photo of aggravated assault supects Christopher Walker (left) and Brandy Barnes
Photo of aggravated assault supects Christopher Walker (left) and Brandy Barnes(City of Moultrie - Government)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested as part of a stabbing investigation in Moultrie, according to the city of Moultrie.

In a release, the city said that the Moultrie Poice Department was searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Both suspects, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes had prior warrants out for their arrests.

Both Walker and Barnes were arrested on aggravated assault charges on Monday.

