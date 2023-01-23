13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have identified the southwest Atlanta fatal shooting victim as 13-year-old Deshon DuBose.

It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the Cascade skating rink on Saturday.

Officers responded around 11:24 p.m. to reports of a person shot and located a 13-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, he was rushed to Grady Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say they do believe the victim was at the skating rink prior to the incident. They are still working to determine if all the juveniles involved were at the rink or just a few of them.

The shooter is still at large. Police have not released a description of the shooter or the shooter’s vehicle at this time.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Bruce Griggs, an activist passionate about preventing youth violence said, the community as a whole has a huge role to play in preventing youth gun violence.

“We have to stop pointing the finger at the police department, we have to stop pointing the finger at the school board, stop pointing the finger at the community, it’s on us,” said Bruce Griggs of the Saving Our Sons Campaign.

The following statement was issued by Atlanta City Council Member Andrea L. Boone in response to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Deshon DuBose.

“This is a somber time for our community as a young boy’s life was tragically cut short. This type of violence is especially abnormal for this area. The skating rink has in many ways been a safe haven for families. It has been that way for decades because Cascade Family Skating and the Alexander family have poured love and care into this treasure of Southwest Atlanta. It is a true staple of the Adamsville community and the city of Atlanta. To see this type of violence is deeply disturbing. Any loss of life is felt in our community, but for such a young boy to fall victim to this here, it is very tragic.”

The Fulton County Sheriff released the following statement as well.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the community, mourns the loss of another young man; taken too soon due to a senseless act of violence. 13-year-old Deshon DeBose was shot and killed over the weekend. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to Think Twice. Save a Life. Together, we can all make our community a safe place to live, work, and play.”

