13-year-old shot to death in southwest Atlanta identified
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have identified the southwest Atlanta fatal shooting victim as 13-year-old Deshon DuBose.
It happened in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in the Adamsville neighborhood near the Cascade skating rink on Saturday.
Officers responded around 11:24 p.m. to reports of a person shot and located a 13-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, he was rushed to Grady Hospital where he later died.
Investigators say they do believe the victim was at the skating rink prior to the incident. They are still working to determine if all the juveniles involved were at the rink or just a few of them.
The shooter is still at large. Police have not released a description of the shooter or the shooter’s vehicle at this time.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate.
Bruce Griggs, an activist passionate about preventing youth violence said, the community as a whole has a huge role to play in preventing youth gun violence.
“We have to stop pointing the finger at the police department, we have to stop pointing the finger at the school board, stop pointing the finger at the community, it’s on us,” said Bruce Griggs of the Saving Our Sons Campaign.
The following statement was issued by Atlanta City Council Member Andrea L. Boone in response to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Deshon DuBose.
The Fulton County Sheriff released the following statement as well.
