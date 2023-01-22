Night hawks men’s basketball team continues to soar

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University played host to Keiser University. These two teams are neck and neck for 2nd place in the sun conference.

The Night hawks had the game in control throughout the 1st half, but the Seahawks started to get hot in the 2nd half. The key to Thomas University’s success on Saturday night was Jordan Booker. Booker led the team to a 82-77 win with his season high 20 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Can’t forget to mention Valdosta native Keon Williams who ended all hope for Keiser when he knocked down a three pointer with 2 minutes left in the game. Head coach Colin Cotter was proud of his team the way guys stepped up when some of the starters were dinged up during the game.

“If somebody goes down, it’s the next guy up. We have an unbelievable deep team. So when guys go down, we know we could go deep into our bench and guys can step up and play significant minutes” said Cotter.

