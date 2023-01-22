Lady night hawks finally get their flowers & rings

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The state runner ups and 2022 Sun conference champs, Thomas University women’s flag football team got their flowers and well deserved rings. Lady nighthawks head coach Chelsea Parmer was thrilled for the team.

Thomas University women's flag football team received their rings (WALB)

“It’s super exciting, I’m really excited for the girls to have this opportunity, they put in a lot of work last year and to see their success to finally get recognized is great for us” said Parmer.

Thomas University women's flag football head coach Chelsea Parmer was thrilled for the team (WALB)

