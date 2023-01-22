Ask the Expert
Lady night hawks finally get their flowers & rings

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The state runner ups and 2022 Sun conference champs, Thomas University women’s flag football team got their flowers and well deserved rings. Lady nighthawks head coach Chelsea Parmer was thrilled for the team.

“It’s super exciting, I’m really excited for the girls to have this opportunity, they put in a lot of work last year and to see their success to finally get recognized is great for us” said Parmer.

