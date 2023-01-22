Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

Showers continue this weekend with a few strong to severe storms possible on Sunday.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cool and rainy evening will continue for southwest Georgia with no end to rain expected tonight. Overall, the weather for tonight will be rainy and chilly with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. A warm front will continue to lift northward out of the Gulf of Mexico to drive in more moisture for this continued rainfall. However, this front will also aid in the development of thunderstorms ahead of a cold frontal passage that will take place on Sunday as well. Current guidance has the strongest of storms to move in starting in the late morning with a chance for severe weather through the early afternoon ( Estimated from 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday). Current guidance from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe storms (1 out of 5) with threats of damaging winds (5%), flash flooding (5%), and tornadoes (2%). Otherwise, highs will get into the low 70s with lows in the 40s overnight due to the cold front passing through. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures as warm as the low 60s for highs and as cold as the mid-30s overnight. However, cloud cover returns Tuesday evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Another system will entire southwest Georgia as early as Wednesday morning. The SPC already highlights far portions of SWGA under a 15% chance (Slight Risk) for severe weather over our far western counties. The exact details of the severe threat cannot be determined at this time, but we can expect chances for all modes of severe weather for now. We’ll begin to see temperatures cool off again after Wednesday’s cold front. The front will push us back into the 50s and 30s for several days after.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office told our sister station WCTV in Tallahassee that the man was found shot...
2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
The goal of the program is one customer and one record.
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying this man in connection to a robbery...
APD asking for help finding robbery suspect
DOCO headquarters.
How Gov. Kemp’s recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend rain with possible strong-severe storms
Rain returns for the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Jan 20
There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with...
Sunday could be a stormy day for SWGA
WALB
Sunday could be a stormy one for SWGA