Weekend rain with possible strong-severe storms

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fantastic Friday with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool mid 60s. Tonight Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday overcast with light rain becoming scattered through the afternoon. A plume of moisture filters into SGA Saturday evening bringing widespread and periods of heavy rain through Sunday. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″+ expected through the weekend. Area creeks and rivers are projected to rise therefore keep a watchful eye to rising water.

Following a washout Sunday, dry on Monday. Showers return Tuesday and Wednesday as yet another Gulf low tracks northeast. Once again strong-severe storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

Clearing Wednesday afternoon then sunny and cooler Thursday and Friday with lows in the 30s and highs mid 50s.

