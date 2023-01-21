Ask the Expert
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile

Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around...
Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around 8:30 p.m. Anderson is believed to be in the Albany area, and maybe with an adult man named Jermaine or a woman named Jasmine.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around 8:30 p.m. Anderson is believed to be in the Albany area, and maybe with an adult man named Jermaine or a woman named Jasmine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

