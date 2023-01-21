Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around 8:30 p.m. Anderson is believed to be in the Albany area, and maybe with an adult man named Jermaine or a woman named Jasmine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

