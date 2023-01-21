Georgia ranked best state to start business for nine consecutive years

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Peach State has become a magnet for entrepreneurs and many are finding themselves in the greater Valdosta area.

Georgia is ranked the best state to start a business. That’s according to Area Development Magazine. It’s also something that business owners in Valdosta agree with.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce said they know why Georgia is ranked so well, and they don’t see it changing anytime soon.

“We are thrilled that Georgia has been ranked for the ninth year in a row the best state to start a business in. That didn’t happen by accident. This has been over a decade of work from our legislators, but also chambers across the state. We understand that the way we afford our great quality of life is through having great jobs,” said Christie Moore, president of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.

In November 2022, Downtown Social, a new fun place for all ages in Downtown Valdosta, held its grand opening.

Owner Tiffany Bentley said this was exactly what downtown needed.

“We wanted to kind of still have a drink and kind of enjoy the atmosphere someplace and there really wasn’t anywhere to go and do that. And so, we decided to bring that to Valdosta, to Lowndes County. Go still enjoy your dinner at your good places. You know your Bistro, your 306, your El Paso, enjoy that dinner, but then come here and play with us afterward,” Bentley said.

The owner of the Xenquility Therapeutic Massage Parlor opened her business back in September 2022. Chryon Martin said with all the business and clientele she has, it doesn’t shock her that Georgia is ranked the best state for nine years straight.

“When I first stepped out on faith, I did not know it was going to flourish the way it has. I’ve been doing this for eight years. Once I stepped out, they were coming, they were looking for me. I’m excited for future endeavors for Xenquility Therapeutic Massage Parlor,” Martin said.

The seventh largest chamber in Georgia, the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of commerce is welcoming businesses who may be thinking about joining their team.

Sometimes people jump out and take a leap of faith, not knowing what’s to come.

Businesses in the Valdosta area say their businesses have grown beyond their wildest dreams. Part of that success is attributed to the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve done really well. We had a booming December. I feel like the Chamber has been great to us. They have been nothing but open arms and walked us through it. That’s what this is about. It’s about community. It’s about seeing that community coming back through the doors and enjoying it,” Bentley said.

Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce officials said Georgia has been the best state to start a business for nine consecutive years because of the growth businesses see each year.

“From a growth perspective we are very blessed in Valdosta, and we see exponential growth. The sole reason that the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber exists is to benefit our businesses and help them grow and prosper. That is why we exist,” Moore, said.

Martin said supporters in the community have helped get the word out about her presence downtown.

“Word of mouth, that’s the best. They have been supporting me. It has flourished and it has grown. It’s still growing. I’m so grateful. I’m very very passionate about what I do. Here at Xenquility it is our passion, our priority, and our purpose to serve the community. To serve our clients,” Martin said.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce has contributed to the growth of 20 major committees and programs, with more than 200 volunteers.

