Americus shooting incidents still under investigation

At the corner of Poplar and E Jefferson is where one of the three shooting incidents occurred.
At the corner of Poplar and E Jefferson is where one of the three shooting incidents occurred.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Americus are worried about their safety after three separate shootings that happened within 24 hours.

The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day apart from one another.

Many people in Americus that WALB News 10 spoke with didn’t want to go on camera. That’s because they say they’re scared for not only themselves but also their kids.

One of the incidents was near Fresh Start Academy. Which caused them to go on a soft lockdown.

“It was kind of calm, kids weren’t too outright. So we kept them calm. Everything is good. We just doing it to keep us safe and for precautionary reasons. Because we heard shots around the area not right directly in the area,” said Eric Brown, Fresh Start Academy assistant director.

Police Chief Mark Scott said a spike in gun violence is not just in Americus.

“We have seen an escalation in gun violence not just in this community, but across the state of Georgia and across the nation. It seems to be more incidents of people using guns to dissolve their disputes,” Scott said.

Brown said the protocol for incidents like this is to go on a lockdown.

“In this two year period we’ve had to do this, this is the second time. The first time was almost the same thing but further across town. But like I said, it’s a school, so for precautionary reasons we do that,” Brown said.

Community leaders have already stepped up to address the matter at hand to keep their community safe. They say they want to stay connected in the community to prevent future incidents.

