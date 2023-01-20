Ask the Expert
Widespread rain over the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain ended early afternoon across #SGA. Gradual clearing is underway as a cold front slide east this evening. Tonight, not as mild as temperatures drop into the 40s.

A fantastic Friday is on tap with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool mid 60s. Clouds quickly return through the afternoon however rain holds off until the weekend.

Cloudy with areas of rain moving into potions of SGA early Saturday. However, it becomes increasingly wetter as an area of low-pressure lifts northeast from the Gulf. Look for widespread rain late Saturday through Sunday.

Following a soggy Sunday, dry on Monday. Showers return Tuesday and Wednesday as yet another Gulf low tracks northeast. Clearing Wednesday afternoon then sunny on Thursday.

Temperatures remain near average with highs mid 50s to mid 60s while lows range between the mid 30s and upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

