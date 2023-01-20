Weekend (Near) Washout

Today will be quiet and sunny with a light breeze coming out of the north. You may need to keep the jacket handy throughout the day because we will only get into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Clouds begin to build late. This evening will be mild - in the 50s. Tomorrow morning won’t be as cool as today, but you’ll still need a jacket if doing anything outdoors early.

Light rain showers are possible in the morning. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s and lower 50s through morning. Highs only in the mid 50s because of a rain deck and clouds.

Rain picks up into Sunday. Temperatures near 50 to start off. A warm front tries to warm us up into the 60s in the afternoon. It will be a dreary, cool day overall. The only difference from Saturday is that rain will be more steady and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Rain pushes out in the evening. Low chance (5%) for severe weather. Flash flooding will also be a threat. 2+’' could fall between Saturday and Sunday

Monday will be dry and cool. Temperatures will start in the 40s and get near 60. Tuesday will play out similar to Saturday. Clouds build and in turns rainy in the evening. The rain event won’t last as long as Sunday’s. There is a higher severe threat of 15% with these storms outline by the Storm Prediction Center

This rain will provide a more prolonged cooldown and dry weather.

Next chance for rain after Wednesday will be next weekend. With rain over the next 7-10 days, most will get at least 1′'. Some will get upwards of 5′'.

