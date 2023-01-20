Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

VSU students research ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in their community

Students and staff at Valdosta State University are starting conversations about the safety improvements needed on campus.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Research shows that U.S. pedestrian fatalities have now reached the highest level in 40 years. Now, staff and students at Valdosta State University are starting conversations about the safety improvements needed on campus.

VSU has teamed up with the Southern Georgia Regional Commissions to take part in making their community safer. VSU says if the community is a more attractive and safer place to live, it’ll bring more students in, and vice versa.

Dr. Anne Price, an associate professor for the VSU sociology program, says there’s been an increase in pedestrian and bicyclist accidents, especially since the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we saw a spike in sort of more aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors. Also, more bikes and pedestrians were finding a way to be outside while being socially distanced. And so both of those combined were sort of a difficult and risky situation,” Price said.

Anne Price is an associate professor of sociology at VSU who is working with her students to...
Anne Price is an associate professor of sociology at VSU who is working with her students to improve pedestrian safety.(Source: WALB)

Dr. Price says Lowndes County saw 50 total pedestrian accidents in 2021. By the middle of 2022, there were already 26 accidents.

“Here at VSU, we want our students to be able to get around safely on foot and on a bicycle. So what we wanted to see is how could we make this region safer, and what are the improvements that need to be made. The first step was just to understand the long-term trends that we’re seeing, and the second step was to get into what improvements can be made,” Price, said.

Two VSU teachers had their students do experiential learning courses to come up with several variables that could improve pedestrian safety.

“Students reflected on their experience and then we provided a report to South Georgia Regional Commission on their findings and how to better improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in our area,” Brandon Atkins, senior lecturer for VSU’s criminal justice program, said.

Brandon Atkins is a professor at VSU that has his students working to find solutions to improve...
Brandon Atkins is a professor at VSU that has his students working to find solutions to improve the safety of pedestrians.(Source: WALB)

WALB spoke with a student who says she has witnessed cars ignore the pedestrian signals when students are trying to cross. So, she’s proud her teachers had them be a part of this effort to improve pedestrian safety.

“I love it, I think it’s great. Coming into my data analysis class I was like ‘I don’t know what is going on.’ But after we started the project, I was like this is really interesting, and I’m excited to just be a part of it,” Autumn McAtee, a criminal justice student at VSU, said. “I think there should be signs coming up to the crosswalks. Bigger blinkers possibly. I know at night, they have the flashers on the road, and I think that’s good. But if there was just a way to improve the lighting and signs, that’d be great.”

Autumn McAtee is a criminal justice student at VSU who is happy she is able to participate in...
Autumn McAtee is a criminal justice student at VSU who is happy she is able to participate in improving pedestrian safety.(Source: WALB)

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active...
2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents
Colby Felton walked through the street of Americus growing up and now, she’s taking her talents...
‘Keep those dreams going’: Americus native to walk LA Fashion Week runway
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a...
Death investigation underway in Albany
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home

Latest News

Georgia Peanut Farm Show awards 9 recipients for outstanding work in the peanut industry
Georgia Peanut Farm Show awards 9 recipients for outstanding work in the peanut industry
Some of the awards included the Outstanding Young Peanut Farmer Award, Distinguished Service...
Georgia Peanut Farm Show awards 9 recipients for outstanding work in the peanut industry
Social media can have negative effects if you don't take care of your mental health. Albany...
How can social media affect students’ mental health?
Representative Clay Pirkle sat down with WALB’s Jim Wallace to talk about transportation and...
Rep. Pirkle talks transportation, infrastructure