Sunday could be a stormy day for SWGA
Potentially strong to severe storms possible
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Potentially strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday.
Widespread rain is expected late Saturday through Sunday.
There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected through the weekend.
