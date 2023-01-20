Sunday could be a stormy day for SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Potentially strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday.

Widespread rain is expected late Saturday through Sunday.

There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected through the weekend.

