Sunday could be a stormy day for SWGA

Potentially strong to severe storms possible
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Potentially strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday.

Widespread rain is expected late Saturday through Sunday.

There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected through the weekend.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

