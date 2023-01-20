Sen. Ossoff aims to provide more resources for new and expecting mothers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is continuing his pledge to help mothers here in Southwest Georgia. This time with a baby supply bank.

This initiative is a partnership with the nonprofit organization Helping Mamas. The organization says they’re excited to bring much-needed resources to Albany.

This was passed through the Senate with bipartisan support in late December.

Helping Mamas will initially serve as a baby supply bank and will help to provide expecting and new mothers with pacifiers, diapers, wipes and more.

Jamie Lackey is the founder and CEO of Helping Mamas.

“We will be coming to Albany and opening a Helping Mamas here so that we can make sure no family has to choose between food and diapers again,” Lackey said. “One in three women have had to make that choice, and we want to make sure no moms in Albany never have to make that decision.”

Ossoff says this initiative helps to get one step closer to closing the political divide for the good of the people.

“Something I think is important to note given how divided politics seems is that I was able to build bipartisan support among Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress for this initiative,” Ossoff said. “We’ve got to put aside our petty political differences and do what’s right for families across the country.”

Families who benefit from the program are able to save the money they’d otherwise spend on baby supplies.

“We had a mom that we know that was standing in line to return a box of diapers. And the cashier said ‘Why are you returning the diapers?’ and she said ‘Cause I need gas money. And if I can return these diapers now, then I can get gas. And if I can get gas I can go to work. And then I can get paid and then I can come back and get the diapers’,” Lackey said.

The organization also has a mobile unit to help distribute to those who may need it. Lackey told WALB there are no real requirements for families who would like to receive donations.

Lackey says people can help by donating supplies, hosting diaper drives, or even helping to distribute.

If you are interested in the Helping Mamas organization and want to learn more, click here.

