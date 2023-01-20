The Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re ever looking for an opportunity to be heard by your state leaders and legislators, then the Lowndes County Bird Supper is the place for you. The bird supper is an annual dinner that allows local community leaders to meet with state lawmakers to exchange ideas.

“The bird supper is an opportunity again for local businesses, educators, nonprofit organizations to have the opportunity to meet with our local delegations, as well as legislators around the state to advocate for their organizations, their business and our community,” Sharah Denton, city public information officer, said.

“It’s people from all over the state of Georgia that go to this event to network. It’s not really a formal event per say, but its more so an event that you can network and meet people, the decision makers of the community whether that’s in South Georgia, North Georgia, East or West,” Denton said.

Since the 1950s, the bird supper has seen huge support for Lowndes County businesses. Not only does it provide a way for people to make connections, but it opens the doors for extended business opportunities too. Business Manager Justin Stevens he says attending the bird supper, and meeting those local leaders outside of the event opened the door for his business to grow.

“They just asked us if we were willing to go up there and do some catering. And we were happy to do that and so glad we got to that last year. I think everyone enjoyed it last year, so that’s kind of how we got in and hopefully we can continue to do it in the future,” Stevens said.

Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County public information officer, say it is open to the community, and everyone is invited to attend.

“It’s an opportunity to allow folks, community members, residents, business owners, industry leaders, nonprofit organizations to come together in Atlanta for a couple of hours and meet with their legislators and other representatives of the state as well as the Governor’s Office,” Barwick said.

