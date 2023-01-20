Investigation underway after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office told our sister station WCTV in Tallahassee that the man was found shot and left in a ditch on Midway Road.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

