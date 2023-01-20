Ask the Expert
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

The goal of the program is one customer and one record.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification.

Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking S2S verification to prevent anyone from having two records in two states.

The S2S verification service is a means for a state to electronically check with all other participating states to determine if the applicant currently holds a driver’s license or identification card in another state.

“The mission of S2S is always highway safety,” Spencer Moore, commissioner of the Georgia DDS, said. “One record per individual eliminates the opportunity for a suspended driver to be issued in a different state. It is also an identity theft deterrent.”

Many of Georgia’s neighboring states have begun using the system.

Visit dds.georgia.gov to see if the new S2S measures will impact you.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

