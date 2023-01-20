FEMA helping Jan. 12 tornado survivors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FEMA is meeting with the Jan. 12 severe storm and tornado survivors to help jumpstart their recovery.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going door-to-door in neighborhoods impacted by the storms to help individuals apply for FEMA assistance. DSA personnel can help survivors apply for assistance, update a FEMA application and answer questions about federal assistance.

Previous coverage advises on how to avoid scams and fraud following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state. DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. Services are free of charge.

Survivors in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties can apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call (800) 621-3362.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.