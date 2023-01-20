Comedy tour coming to Albany Municipal Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Comedian, actor and rapper Karlous Miller will be performing at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Sept. 30, 2023 as part of his “At the End of the Day” tour.

Miller is a veteran cast member on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon” and was featured on HBO’s stand-up series “All Def Comedy.”

Miller moved to Atlanta in 2005 to start his comedy career. He has an edgy and boisterous comedy style that is majorly influenced by the large blended family he grew up in.

The show will start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. Tickets are available starting Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50-$129.50.

