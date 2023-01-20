APD asking for help finding robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a robbery suspect.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in connection to a robbery by intimidation incident. The robbery incident happened at Dixie Food Mart on E Broad Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

