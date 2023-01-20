Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4.

City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem.

On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward.

“We’ve got a good bit of public parks that just need a little attention. And so I kind of think of Operation Clean Sweep as kind of like spring cleaning,” Warbington said. “You know, you kind of maintain a little bit along the way. But every once in a while, you need a little focus area. And that’s really what Operation Clean Sweep is.”

Chad Warbington is the Ward 4 commissioner. (WALB)

Chad Arnold, Albany’s facility superintendent, believes citizens are getting on board and wanting to take even more pride in their city.

“I think the citizens are taking a big part of helping us out. We still have issues, like I said, with trash. But we ask that you just maintain that trash and take it to, whenever you get home or to a receptacle nearby, and dispose of it properly,” Arnold said.

Reporting littering or things that need to be fixed in the community is as easy as taking out your cell phone.

“For citizens, calling 311 is the best way. You know, if you have a pothole in front of your house or if your alley is washed out. Or maybe you see a big illegal dump, a large amount of trash,” Warbington said. “Call 311. We got staff that’ll respond and come out and takes care of the problem. In terms of citizens, they’re our eyes and ears of the community. They also can go online and there is an app.”

In February, the operation will focus on Ward 5, where they hope to continue their efforts in keeping Albany beautiful.

