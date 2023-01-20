Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4 children hurt when 2 buses collide on I-55 near Chicago

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.(MaxPixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided Friday on Interstate 55 near Chicago, Illinois State Police said.

Four “children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the crash. All remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway,” state police said on Twitter.

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. near Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The buses were operated by Ammons Transportation Service, which said a tire blew on one of the buses, causing the collision, WBBM-TV reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a...
Death investigation underway in Albany
3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation
Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active...
2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents
Junyu Kim, 23, was arrested after the car was searched and multiple pill bottles with suspected...
California man arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust

Latest News

Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million.
PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million
FILE - President Joe Biden welcomed the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House...
Biden welcomes mayors to White House
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits