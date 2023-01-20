Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a...
Death investigation underway in Albany
3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation
Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active...
2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents
Respiratory Illnesses are causing more people to visit the hospital.
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout south Georgia

Latest News

A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
Caught on camera: Man rescued from chimney
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash
President Biden visited storm-damaged California Thursday as the state recovers from a series...
Biden surveys California storm damage as cleanup continues