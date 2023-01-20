Ask the Expert
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting

1 person was injured, another shot at
The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.
The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot at and one was injured in a Wednesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.

Witnesses told police that around five people in two different cars were driving on Dorsett Avenue and were shooting, according to an APD incident report. The report also states that two men with “long guns” were also in the area shooting.

The victim that was injured was shot in the leg. The other person had a bullet hole in their car.

Over 30 different shell casings were found in and around the shooting area, the incident report states.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

