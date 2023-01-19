Windstream services restored to South Georgians

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After Windstream users in South Georgians experienced internet outages due to cut lines, services have now been restored, according to Windstream.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Windstream said in part, “The fiber cut north of Atlanta that was one part of a dual-cause outage impacting WIN customers in S. Georgia has been repaired, and all network services are restored.”

The fiber cut north of Atlanta that was one part of a dual-cause outage impacting WIN customers in S. Georgia has been repaired, and all network services are restored. We appreciate our customers’ patience during this event. — Windstream (@Windstream) January 19, 2023

The outages for customers in parts of South Georgia and Florida began on Wednesday morning. South Georgians experienced outages because of lines that were cut at a location north of Atlanta, according to the company.

The issues affected internet and phone lines and also reportedly made it difficult even to report outages to Windstream’s call center.

If you are a Windstream customer and still have connection issues, Windstream says to call (800) 600-5050.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.