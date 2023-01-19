Wet Pattern Begins Today

As the past few days, today will be cloudy. High temperatures will still get warm - into the mid to upper 70s. Moisture and humidity will continue building in the afternoon.

Another, chance for storms this afternoon into the evening. Rain will mostly be light to moderate with maybe a rumble of thunder. Arrival will be around noon for our westernmost counties.

Albany and Cairo 1-2pm.

Moultrie and Thomasville 2-3pm

I-75 and east after 4pm.

Winds ahead of the rain will be breezy from the south at 10-20 mph

A front passes in overnight and we cool down to the 40s. Less cool south and east than north. Tomorrow will turn mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid 60s with a light northwest wind.

Clouds build on Saturday ahead of the next front. Highs stay in the 50s on Saturday. A warm front lifts north and brings showers into Sunday. Sunday could be a washout. Due to the warm front, temperatures on the after will rebound by a few degrees.

Our northern communities and southern communities will get completely different temperatures, but everyone will get rain. The 50s HWY 280 and north and the 70s near HWY 84. We stay cool into next week - 40s for lows, 60s for highs - and already introduce a rain chance as early as Tuesday AM.

The rainy pattern continues. A widespread 2-4″ of rain is expected over the next week plus. That will help ease drought across the area and especially south.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.