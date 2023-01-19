Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New women’s shelter opens in Colquitt Co.

Colquitt County
Colquitt County(WALB)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter will help meet the needs of women who are pregnant and in unsafe environments. They are calling it the Mustard Seed Cottage.

More than 40% of women between the ages of 18-25 who have experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to Voices By Youth Count, a national survey that tracks youth homelessness.

Leslee Adams is a patient advocate for a pregnancy center in Tifton. Adams said she understands the need for space at homeless shelters, so she wanted to contribute to that need.

A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter...
A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter will help meet the needs of women who are pregnant and in unsafe environments. (walb)

“Being in this facility and actually seeing what the needs are for these girls and we need to be able to help them further after the pregnancy care center because if they choose life with their babies then we want to be able to help them out,” Adams said.

Christy Day, the director at Tiftarea House of Hope Women’s Shelter, said they often face challenges due to the need for space at their facilities. Day said they are excited about this new addition to the community.

The Mustard Seed Cottage will service Colquitt, Tift, Thomas, Lowndes, Dougherty and surrounding counties. It will serve as a learning space for new moms, and women who have experienced trauma.

The Mustard Seed Cottage plans to be open and fully operational in the upcoming months. No date has been set at this time.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Colby Felton walked through the street of Americus growing up and now, she’s taking her talents...
‘Keep those dreams going’: Americus native to walk LA Fashion Week runway
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active...
2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck

Latest News

The event aims to raise awareness about senior hunger and provide funding for the SOWEGA...
‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns to Albany
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a...
Death investigation underway in Albany
House of Hope is a homeless shelter in Tifton that caters to the needs of both women and...
Limited space at Tifton shelter brings some challenges
Sisters in Medicine was created because there is a need for more black women in healthcare....
PCOM’s Brothers and Sisters in Medicine creating space for minorities in healthcare