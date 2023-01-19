New women’s shelter opens in Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter will help meet the needs of women who are pregnant and in unsafe environments. They are calling it the Mustard Seed Cottage.

More than 40% of women between the ages of 18-25 who have experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to Voices By Youth Count, a national survey that tracks youth homelessness.

Leslee Adams is a patient advocate for a pregnancy center in Tifton. Adams said she understands the need for space at homeless shelters, so she wanted to contribute to that need.

“Being in this facility and actually seeing what the needs are for these girls and we need to be able to help them further after the pregnancy care center because if they choose life with their babies then we want to be able to help them out,” Adams said.

Christy Day, the director at Tiftarea House of Hope Women’s Shelter, said they often face challenges due to the need for space at their facilities. Day said they are excited about this new addition to the community.

The Mustard Seed Cottage will service Colquitt, Tift, Thomas, Lowndes, Dougherty and surrounding counties. It will serve as a learning space for new moms, and women who have experienced trauma.

The Mustard Seed Cottage plans to be open and fully operational in the upcoming months. No date has been set at this time.

