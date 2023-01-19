Ask the Expert
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

A second shooting victim was found at the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.
A second shooting victim was found at the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Then at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to another call of a person shot across the street from the first location at the Waffle House in the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Homicide Assault detectives were notified and responded to all three locations. They say their initial investigation indicates the 15-year-old male and possibly two other individuals were breaking into vehicles in the neighborhood. When the victim in his 30s went outside to get something from his vehicle, there was a confrontation resulting in the exchange of gunfire.

This incident remains under investigation.

