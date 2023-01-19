Limited Space at Local Shelter Brings Some Challenges

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homeless shelters across Southwest Georgia are filling up at a rapid rate due to high demands for the need of space.

House of Hope is a homeless shelter in Tifton that caters to the needs of both women and children. Christy Day, shelter executive director, said the shelter says it often faces challenges due to the need for space at its facilities.

Their facility consists of eight beds. Although they do help as many women as they can, it’s a challenge to meet the needs of women who have more than one child. The shelter said they often refer women to other nearby shelters like in Albany and Valdosta, but availability has been limited.

“So if a woman has multiple children that outnumber the beds, like we can’t separate families in different rooms because then that mother doesn’t have control of her children at all times with a watchful eye,” Day added.

Day said the call volume fluctuates daily. Last year, they received almost two thousand calls from people just needing shelter for different reasons.

“It doesn’t have to be a woman from the Tifton community,” Day said. “If we have a space and a woman calls us with a need, and they fit the criteria of what HUD defines homelessness as, we have a space for them. We don’t want anybody on the streets. It is a definite need for more spaces in this community.”

House of Hope not only provides shelter, but they also provide food, employment training, transportation, GED preparation and budget and finance classes.

Day said they do have plans to expand in the future, but, a lot of that depends on budgeting and donations they receive. Visit Tift area House of Hope to see how you can donate and learn more.

