‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The “Empty Bowls” lunch event will be returning to Albany on March 8 at The Event Center at Northwest Library.

The event aims to raise awareness about senior hunger and provide funding for the SOWEGA Council on Aging’s (SCOA) Home Delivered Meals program and programs funded by the Albany Area Arts Council (AAAC).

The event continues to sell out after its inception in 2012.

Community partnerships are not only an aspect of Empty Bowls that is necessary for its success, it is something SCOA and AAAC value as organizations.

Tickets are $30 per person and include a lunch provided by local restaurants and caterers as well as a pottery bowl handcrafted by local artisans.

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.sowegacoa.org. Space is limited.

