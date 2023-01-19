DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care

The practice of housing teens in DFCS offices was exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year.

“The battle continues but to win the war, we need reinforcements,” said Candace Broce, commissioner of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS). “We must address the pipeline of children entering our custody and ending up ‘hoteled,’ when they should have never entered foster care. It only takes a handful of cases to upend the entire system.

“Since joining this agency, we have been hell bent on ending hoteling, a practice born out of necessity,” Broce said, “but one that contradicts our mission, crushes our work force, and derails life-saving work.”

During a hearing before the General Assembly’s joint appropriations committee, Broce openly detailed to lawmakers the struggles of the state’s foster care system.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Unfit for living: Why kids under DFCS care were housed in offices

The issue exposed by Atlanta News First months-long investigation is called office hoteling: housing teens in government offices for weeks or even months without a bed and without going to school, according to DFCS records. Numerous police reports documented kids doing drugs, fighting each other, and fighting workers.

Body camera footage and 911 calls highlighted the chaos that was happening in Fulton and Dekalb counties in 2021 and 2022.

RELATED: He was in state custody sleeping in a DFCS office. Now he’s speaking out

“This session, we will offer legislation to fix statutory loopholes, ambiguous definitions and contradictory terms to better serve vulnerable families, keep more families safely intact and bolster our efforts to end hoteling,” Broce said.

RELATED: Kids in DFCS care running away, falling victim to sex trafficking

Atlanta News First Investigates revealed Georgia’s foster care system is overburdened because kids experiencing mental or behavioral health issues have juvenile court cases which typically end in two ways: go to a detention facility or go into DFCS custody. Judges often choose DFCS custody.

However, DFCS argued Tuesday, “the children need health care, not foster care.”

Broce said office hoteling practice cost the state $28 million last year and also resulted in an unprecedented burnout of case workers and resources.

“If we want to end hoteling in this state, we desperately need these changes in state law,” Broce said.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigates to dig into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New women’s shelter opens in Colquitt Co.

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alicia Lewis
A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter will help meet the needs of women who are pregnant and in unsafe environments.

News

‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns to Albany

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WALB News Team
The event aims to raise awareness about senior hunger and provide funding for the SOWEGA Council on Aging’s Home Delivered Meals program and programs funded by the Albany Area Arts Council.

News

Death investigation underway in Albany

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WALB News Team
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a man dead, according to APD.

News

Limited space at Tifton shelter brings some challenges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alicia Lewis
Homeless shelters across Southwest Georgia are filling up at a rapid rate due to high demands for the need of space.

Health

PCOM’s Brothers and Sisters in Medicine creating space for minorities in healthcare

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Fallon Howard
PCOM reports that less than 5% of physicians nationwide are African American. With that statistic in mind, they want to do more to increase the number of minorities in medicine.

Latest News

Health

Students comment on opportunities in PCOM's Brothers and Sisters in Medicine

Updated: 13 hours ago
Students comment on opportunities in PCOM's Brothers and Sisters in Medicine

Investigate

Lawsuit claims Camilla councilmen don’t live within city limits

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Heidi Paxson
A law firm has filed a suit claiming Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan lives in Pelham, and that City Councilman Venterra Pollard lives in Albany.

News

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout south Georgia

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lenah Allen
Respiratory illnesses like the common cold and the flu are still impacting residents with petty symptoms such as congestion and body aches.

Health

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia

Updated: 18 hours ago
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia

News

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation

Updated: 18 hours ago
About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States.

News

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anthony Bordanaro
The National Highway Traffic Safety Association estimates 15,000 lives in the United States were saved in 2019, and seatbelts reduce the risk of death by nearly 50%.