ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a man dead, according to APD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

