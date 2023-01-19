Ask the Expert
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee

The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry, agriculture.(KAUZ)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee.

The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.

“I am grateful to Speaker Burns for placing his confidence in me for this leadership role,” Campbell said. “Agriculture is the number one industry in Georgia and particularly strong in my district.”

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns chairs the House Committee on Assignments that is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.

