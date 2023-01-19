Briefly dry before weekend rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning fog gave way to isolated showers Wednesday afternoon. The opportunity for additional rain is low however a passing shower or two is possible this evening. Overnight a cold front slide east pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms into #SGA Thursday morning. Not all-day rain and severe storms are not expected. Gradual clearing and breezy through the afternoon with mild mid-upper 70s.

High pressure takes over providing a dry, sunny and seasonably cool Friday with highs mid 60s.

Into the weekend increasingly wetter as an area of low-pressure lifts northeast from the Gulf. Rain becomes widespread late Saturday through Sunday. Highs will range from the upper 50s Saturday to upper 60s on Sunday.

Few changes next week as it’ll remain mostly cloudy with rain likely into midweek. Seasonal temperatures hold with highs low-mid 60s and lows near to slightly above average mid-upper 40s.

