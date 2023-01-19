Ask the Expert
46th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show kicks-off in Tifton

Over a thousand farmers attended Thursday's event.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Commission is welcoming over 1,500 farmers from all over Georgia for the 46th annual Farm Show and conference.

Peanut farmers were able to experience everything, from vendors, to award ceremonies and seminars. They told WALB they enjoyed being able to discuss the challenges they faced last year with hopes to get their crops producing better this year.

Peanut farmers and those involved in the peanut industry attended a production seminar where they could learn from the 2022 growing season and its impacts to help farmers use the tools available to them to maximize their crop yield.

Donald Chase, vice chairman of the Peanut Commission says in 2022, they saw one of their lowest crop yields.

“A lot of that was due to the resurgence of tomato spotted wilt virus and so we looked at how we can focus again on some management tools to help us manage that in the best way we can,” Chase said.

Knapp Boddiford, a local farmer, says this is his 6th year attending the conference. He told WALB it’s very educational and a great opportunity to learn and grow in his profession despite the obstacles he faced this year. He says along with the Tomato Spotted Wilt Virus, Labor cost was challenging.

“This year was a trying year. You know, we really had to work hard and cut corners a little bit and figure out how to save cost,” Boddiford.

Farmers Expressed that everything they buy, from equipment to fertilizer and gas has gone up double or triple. They say they are just trying to overcome such a high cost of their input cost versus what they get back in sales/production.

