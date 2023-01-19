3 separate shootings are under investigation in Americus. Here’s what we know.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three separate shootings that have happened in the past 24 hours are under investigation, according to the Americus Police Department (APD).





When and where did the shootings happen?

The first shooting happened Wednesday morning, shortly before noon.

Police responded to Cherokee Street about shots being fired.

A woman was found shot in the foot and there were numerous shell casings at the scene. Shortly after the initial call of the shooting, police said a second person was found shot at an apartment at 16th Green Street. He was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The second shooting happened Thursday morning, shortly before 6:30 a.m.

A 62-year-old woman was found shot in the leg in the 100 block of Town Creek Circle.

“Witnesses advised that they observed two possibly teenage suspects stand in the roadway and shoot the house and flee on foot,” APD officials said in a release.

Kristopher Bridges, the victim’s grandson, was taken in for questioning but was uncooperative, according to police. Bridges was arrested after being involved in another altercation. He was charged with terroristic threats and battery and taken to the Sumter County Jail.

The third shooting also happened Thursday morning, shortly after 9:30 a.m.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg on Poplar and Jefferson streets.

“Initial investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male relative of the victim had caused a disturbance at the Fresh Start Academy shortly before the shooting. The disturbance was unruly enough that the school was placed on lockdown. The 16-year-old left the school with his 17-year-old sister and departed towards the McCoy Hill area where they met the 15-year-old victim and another 17-year-old female. The four were walking together at the time of the shooting,” APD officials said in a release.

Police said the 16-year-old was charged with disrupting a public school.

All three shooting incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information on any of the three shooting incidents is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or (229) 937-9011 after hours.

