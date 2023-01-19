3 separate shootings are under investigation in Americus. Here’s what we know.

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three separate shootings that have happened in the past 24 hours are under investigation, according to the Americus Police Department (APD).


When and where did the shootings happen?

The first shooting happened Wednesday morning, shortly before noon.

Police responded to Cherokee Street about shots being fired.

A woman was found shot in the foot and there were numerous shell casings at the scene. Shortly after the initial call of the shooting, police said a second person was found shot at an apartment at 16th Green Street. He was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The second shooting happened Thursday morning, shortly before 6:30 a.m.

A 62-year-old woman was found shot in the leg in the 100 block of Town Creek Circle.

“Witnesses advised that they observed two possibly teenage suspects stand in the roadway and shoot the house and flee on foot,” APD officials said in a release.

Kristopher Bridges, the victim’s grandson, was taken in for questioning but was uncooperative, according to police. Bridges was arrested after being involved in another altercation. He was charged with terroristic threats and battery and taken to the Sumter County Jail.

The third shooting also happened Thursday morning, shortly after 9:30 a.m.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg on Poplar and Jefferson streets.

“Initial investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male relative of the victim had caused a disturbance at the Fresh Start Academy shortly before the shooting. The disturbance was unruly enough that the school was placed on lockdown. The 16-year-old left the school with his 17-year-old sister and departed towards the McCoy Hill area where they met the 15-year-old victim and another 17-year-old female. The four were walking together at the time of the shooting,” APD officials said in a release.

Police said the 16-year-old was charged with disrupting a public school.

All three shooting incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information on any of the three shooting incidents is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or (229) 937-9011 after hours.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New women’s shelter opens in Colquitt Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alicia Lewis
A shelter in Moultrie is opening soon and recently celebrated its ribbon cutting. The shelter will help meet the needs of women who are pregnant and in unsafe environments.

News

‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns to Albany

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
The event aims to raise awareness about senior hunger and provide funding for the SOWEGA Council on Aging’s Home Delivered Meals program and programs funded by the Albany Area Arts Council.

News

Death investigation underway in Albany

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WALB News Team
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a man dead, according to APD.

News

Limited space at Tifton shelter brings some challenges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alicia Lewis
Homeless shelters across Southwest Georgia are filling up at a rapid rate due to high demands for the need of space.

Latest News

Health

PCOM’s Brothers and Sisters in Medicine creating space for minorities in healthcare

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fallon Howard
PCOM reports that less than 5% of physicians nationwide are African American. With that statistic in mind, they want to do more to increase the number of minorities in medicine.

Health

Students comment on opportunities in PCOM's Brothers and Sisters in Medicine

Updated: 16 hours ago
Students comment on opportunities in PCOM's Brothers and Sisters in Medicine

Investigate

Lawsuit claims Camilla councilmen don’t live within city limits

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Heidi Paxson
A law firm has filed a suit claiming Camilla Mayor Pro Tem Corey Morgan lives in Pelham, and that City Councilman Venterra Pollard lives in Albany.

News

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout south Georgia

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lenah Allen
Respiratory illnesses like the common cold and the flu are still impacting residents with petty symptoms such as congestion and body aches.

Health

Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia

Updated: 21 hours ago
Uptick in respiratory illnesses still causing problems throughout South Georgia

News

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation

Updated: 21 hours ago
About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States.