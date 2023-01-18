Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

State representative looks to help Valdosta housing crisis through education

Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The housing prices in Georgia are at an all-time high due to supply and demand and in Valdosta, the housing market is in a crisis, according to state leaders.

Housing is an issue that many people in Lowndes County are currently experiencing; an issue that is on state representatives’ minds.

Affordable housing has been plaguing Lowndes County and Valdosta since inflation began in 2022. Dexter Sharper, the Georgia representative for District 177 which covers Valdosta, says there was a backlog with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs that contributed to raised rent prices. Now, state leaders are looking for solutions in the state legislature.

“You have two and three people in one home that should be a single-family home, but it’s just the pricing is so outrageous and we’re trying to work in good energy with property owners and landlords to work with some of the people that need help. And the requirements are killing a lot people. They’re having to have three times the amount of rent and in this area that we live in, a lot of people are not making that on their own,” Rep. Sharper said.

State representative Dexter Sharper says housing issues are a big priority right now in the...
State representative Dexter Sharper says housing issues are a big priority right now in the Capital.(SOURCE: WALB)

But if you are looking for public housing or are in need, Thomas McIntyre, Valdosta city councilman for District 3, says it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“We no longer live in that home, it’s been sold off, but it’s been a stepping stone and you can see where I am now, so it means more than just moving into a home. It opens up doors to the future in a really big way,” Councilman McIntyre said.

And more people are seeking emergency housing options and as director of social services for Sister Nuala Mulleady of St. Johns Evangelist Catholic Church says her church is stepping up.

“We have so many requests for emergency shelters, so we decided in addition to helping people with emergency shelters, we wanted to do an outreach for long-term housing.”

Sharper says financial education will help the housing crisis in Valdosta as housing issues are a big priority right now in the state capital.

“So, there’s a lot of things that we’re really working on at the state capital for affordable housing and also home ownership, so it is a big priority you know at the state capital and we’re in session now, working on those things. Financial literacy, financial awareness, we need to get it back as young as middle school. We just passed a law that in 2023, in the state of Georgia, it’s mandatory for them to take personal finances in high school so that’s a big step,” Sharper said.

McIntyre stresses the importance of implementing financial classes in schools. He says growing up, financial literacy was taught years ago in public school. Now they’ve decided to bring it back.

“It’s very important because this is just the first step, if you don’t know how to manage your finances, then you run the risk of losing your home which will potentially put you back to where you started,” McIntyre said.

City Councilman Thomas Mcintyre stresses the importance of implementing financial classes in...
City Councilman Thomas Mcintyre stresses the importance of implementing financial classes in schools.(SOURCE: WALB)

“I just hope that everybody would understand the importance of financial literacy in all of our communities,” Sharper said.

The financial literacy law calls for all students in either 11th or 12th grade to take a half-credit course in financial topics such as budgeting and credit management.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
They say that based on the evidence they found, the death of the 19-year-old is being now being...
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
Photo of downed power lines in the South Westover Boulevard area
Power restored in southwest Albany

Latest News

Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education
Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education
WALB
New overnight RV park opens in Tifton
Alapaha historic depot restoration completed
Alapaha historic depot restoration completed
FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of bets that can be...
Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia