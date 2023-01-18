Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Possible charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting expected to be announced Thursday

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Authorities in New Mexico plan to announce Thursday whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 during a rehearsal for a scene in the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the Western film when the shot fired.

Director Joel Souza was also hurt in the incident.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office said it will release a statement Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck
Colby Felton walked through the street of Americus growing up and now, she’s taking her talents...
‘Keep those dreams going’: Americus native to walk LA Fashion Week runway
Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

Latest News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home
A heartbreaking look at Wednesday's fatal helicopter crash in Ukraine as the search and rescue...
Helicopter crash kills Ukraine's interior minister
Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
Prosecutors: New Mexico candidate is a danger to community
Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
GOP candidate makes 1st court appearance