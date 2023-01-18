New overnight RV park opens in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A fully automated RV park has opened in Tifton. The park is aimed at helping travelers to enjoy several amenities as they travel to and from the city.

The park is located just off Interstate 75 on Exit 62. It sits behind the Hilton Garden Inn in Springhill suites in Tifton.

Frank Jones, Stanford’s Development president, says the park consists of 34 pull-through sites, a fenced dog park and a full RV hookup to water and electricity.

“We’re probably not a destination for someone to come generally and stay a week or two weeks. We are an overnight stay of travelers coming from up north heading to Disney World with RV parks.” Jones says.

The RV Industry Association reports that the industry has an overall annual economic impact on the Georgia economy of $3 billion, and a $140 billion impact nationwide. The industry has also seen an increase of 23% over the past three years.

Guests have easy access in and outside the gate with coded entry.

Deacon Dzierzawski, a guest of the RV park, told WALB he drives a 40- foot RV pusher. He says he looks for places with easy in, and easy off hookups. He explained that the park was very spacious and allowed him to make wide turns comfortably and safely.

He continued to say that safety is his number one concern when having his family on the road. He says he appreciated the automatic park’s easy access in and outside the gate with coded entry.

“They provided an opportunity that’s safe, that I can park my motor home and I can lay my head down and get back on the road in the morning,” Dzierzawski said.

Jones says he predicts this service will generate approximately $1 million a year in revenue. He says they plan to uphold quality service to all guests that visit.

