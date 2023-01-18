More rain but wetter through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light rain and mild 70s Tuesday afternoon. Rain ends but clouds hold with patchy dense fog as lows drop into the upper 50s. Tomorrow a gloomy sky with a slight chance of afternoon showers and highs mid-upper 70s.

Rain chances peak Thursday then move out for a dry end to the week. Into the weekend rainy weather returns. As an area of low-pressure tracks northeast from the Gulf showers become likely Saturday and Sunday. The eventually track of the low will determine if severe storms are possible.

Otherwise, cloudy, unsettled and unseasonably mild. More seasonal Friday into next week with highs mid 60s while lows drop but remain above average mid-upper 40s. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible over the next 7 days.

