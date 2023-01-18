Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

More rain but wetter through the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light rain and mild 70s Tuesday afternoon. Rain ends but clouds hold with patchy dense fog as lows drop into the upper 50s. Tomorrow a gloomy sky with a slight chance of afternoon showers and highs mid-upper 70s.

Rain chances peak Thursday then move out for a dry end to the week. Into the weekend rainy weather returns. As an area of low-pressure tracks northeast from the Gulf showers become likely Saturday and Sunday. The eventually track of the low will determine if severe storms are possible.

Otherwise, cloudy, unsettled and unseasonably mild. More seasonal Friday into next week with highs mid 60s while lows drop but remain above average mid-upper 40s. Rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
They say that based on the evidence they found, the death of the 19-year-old is being now being...
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
Photo of downed power lines in the South Westover Boulevard area
Power restored in southwest Albany

Latest News

Unsettled and mild
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday Jan 17
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a ‘major disaster declaration’...
Gov. Kemp requests ‘major disaster declaration’ from FEMA after tornadoes