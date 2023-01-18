Ask the Expert
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction

FILE PHOTO: The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged...
FILE PHOTO: The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged in connection to the shooting death of Oletha Brady, 57.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Coffee County.

The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged in connection to the shooting death of Oletha Brady, 57.

Wright was found guilty of felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in January 2019.

In his appeal, Wright claimed the evidence was not enough to support the jury’s decision.

“We conclude that the evidence was sufficient; that the instruction on good character evidence, which tracked the pattern jury instruction in effect both then and now, was not erroneous; and that (Wright’s) counsel did not perform deficiently in failing to make a meritless objection to the instruction,” the court wrote in its opinion.

