Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member

He was sworn in on Wednesday.
He was sworn in on Wednesday.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.

“During my tenure as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, the agency and the board worked closely together to serve Georgia communities and keep families safe,” Ward said. “I pledge to make informed decisions when determining which eligible offenders are deserving of parole.”

Kemp previously appointed Ward as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2019.

“Tim Ward brings more experience to this board and his decisions will enhance public safety,” Terry Barnard, chairman of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, said.

Board members are constitutional officers of the state and full-time employees with the responsibility of deciding which parole-eligible inmates will be released on parole after serving an appropriate portion of their prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck
Colby Felton walked through the street of Americus growing up and now, she’s taking her talents...
‘Keep those dreams going’: Americus native to walk LA Fashion Week runway
Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

Latest News

Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for...
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?
Celebratory banner after the Westover Academic Decathlon team won the regional competition.
Westover Academic Decathlon team advances to state competition
Experts say early detection of cervical cancer is key. Getting screened on a regular basis can...
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month may help many all over the nation
WALB
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?