Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.

“During my tenure as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, the agency and the board worked closely together to serve Georgia communities and keep families safe,” Ward said. “I pledge to make informed decisions when determining which eligible offenders are deserving of parole.”

Kemp previously appointed Ward as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2019.

“Tim Ward brings more experience to this board and his decisions will enhance public safety,” Terry Barnard, chairman of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, said.

Board members are constitutional officers of the state and full-time employees with the responsibility of deciding which parole-eligible inmates will be released on parole after serving an appropriate portion of their prison sentence.

