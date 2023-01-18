California man arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A California man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla for speeding on I-75.

Junyu Kim, 23, was arrested after the car was searched and multiple pill bottles with suspected Xanax bars and pills and cash were found.

Kim was charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute and speeding.

He was taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

