Be on the lookout for fraud surrounding recent tornadoes in Georgia

Beware of potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state.(Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are warning Georgians of potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state.

The Price Gouging Statute was invoked when Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Georgia because of the severe storm system and tornadoes that moved through the state. The price gouging protections will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.

“Unfortunately, bad actors know to target victims at their most vulnerable, such as after a storm-related loss,” King said.

Here’s what to do to avoid getting scammed:

  • Steer clear of any contractor who asks for full payments up-front, only accepts cash payments or refuses to provide you with a written contract
  • Always talk to your insurance company before committing to any storm-related repairs or inspections
  • Ask contractors for references and check them out
  • Check with the Better Business Bureau to see if there are any complaints against the business
  • Make sure the contractor can provide a business license, general liability insurance, workers compensation insurance, written manufacturer warranties and written labor warranties and
  • Only donate to charities you know and trust. Use these websites to determine whether an organization is reputable:

“If your home or business was damaged, we urge you to thoroughly research a contractor before hiring anyone to make repairs,” Carr said. “We understand this is a difficult time for many families across our state, and our Consumer Protection Division stands ready to assist any Georgian who thinks they have encountered potential fraud.”

If you encounter home repair fraud or suspected price gouging, file a complaint online at consumer.ga.gov or contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at (404) 651-8600.

Report suspicious charitable solicitations to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Charities Division at their website or call (470) 312-2640.

