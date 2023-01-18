APD says sports complex robbery is connected to several industrial robberies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several burglaries at industrial businesses across Albany may all be connected. This comes after police arrested three people last night in connection to a burglary at Paul Eames Sports Complex.

Lieutenant Jon Segroves says this type of theft has become a big problem with the number of vacant buildings in the area. Brittany Townsend, 36, Taylor Brookerd, 32, and Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, were charged with several offenses, including burglary and interference with government property.

“We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things out of the air conditioning systems,” Segroves said. We were able to make these arrests and they will be linked to three different incidents out there.”

APD will be working with surrounding agencies as several other industrial buildings suffered similar damage, Segroves said. When the suspects were taken into custody, Segroves says they were most likely under the influence.

“We found a lot of them to be drug-related. They are trying to find money to furnish their habits. When you have a facility that is not looked after or not checked very regularly, you leave an opportunity for people to come in and strip out valuables.” Segroves said.

APD says more arrests will be made during this investigation.

