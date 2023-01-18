Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD says sports complex robbery is connected to several industrial robberies

Albany Police Department says several industrial businesses are being targeted for copper wires.
Albany Police Department says several industrial businesses are being targeted for copper wires.(Source: WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several burglaries at industrial businesses across Albany may all be connected. This comes after police arrested three people last night in connection to a burglary at Paul Eames Sports Complex.

Lieutenant Jon Segroves says this type of theft has become a big problem with the number of vacant buildings in the area. Brittany Townsend, 36, Taylor Brookerd, 32, and Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, were charged with several offenses, including burglary and interference with government property.

“We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things out of the air conditioning systems,” Segroves said. We were able to make these arrests and they will be linked to three different incidents out there.”

APD will be working with surrounding agencies as several other industrial buildings suffered similar damage, Segroves said. When the suspects were taken into custody, Segroves says they were most likely under the influence.

“We found a lot of them to be drug-related. They are trying to find money to furnish their habits. When you have a facility that is not looked after or not checked very regularly, you leave an opportunity for people to come in and strip out valuables.” Segroves said.

APD says more arrests will be made during this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck
Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active...
2 injured, 1 critically in Americus shooting
WALB
Longtime Albany fireman retires
FILE PHOTO: The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction
Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages