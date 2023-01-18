Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 injured, 1 critically in Americus shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active investigation. (Source: AP)(AP)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting, according to the Americus Police Department.

Police say just before noon they arrived at 60 Cherokee St. apartments to reports of shots fired.

Officers quickly found a female victim with a minor wound to her foot and multiple shell casings. The evidence along with a report led police to believe there was a second shooting victim.

Police then responded to a male victim with gunshot wounds at an apartment on 16th Green St. The victim was then taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition, police say.

Currently, police haven’t released a direct connection to the shootings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. For after-hours call (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck
Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Blanton Commons will no longer rent by room. They will start to rent out the entire units.
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents

Latest News

Albany Police Department says several industrial businesses are being targeted for copper wires.
APD says sports complex robbery is connected to several industrial robberies
WALB
Longtime Albany fireman retires
FILE PHOTO: The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged...
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction
Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages