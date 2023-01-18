2 injured, 1 critically in Americus shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting, according to the Americus Police Department.

Police say just before noon they arrived at 60 Cherokee St. apartments to reports of shots fired.

Officers quickly found a female victim with a minor wound to her foot and multiple shell casings. The evidence along with a report led police to believe there was a second shooting victim.

Police then responded to a male victim with gunshot wounds at an apartment on 16th Green St. The victim was then taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition, police say.

Currently, police haven’t released a direct connection to the shootings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. For after-hours call (229) 937-9011.

