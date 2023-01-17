Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Two arrested after Blakely shooting

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with additional details expected to be released in the coming days, according to police.
Officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street....
Officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment.

According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.

At least three vehicles believed to be connected to the incident were quickly located by officers, with BPD having interviewed individuals throughout the night as they processed the crime scene and vehicles. These interviews and investigative searches continued through the weekend.

Police made their arrests on Monday afternoon, with 18-year-old Jaoveon Hudley and a 16-year-old juvenile being detained and both charged with numerous counts of Aggravated Assault.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with additional details expected to be released in the coming days, according to police. Blakely Police Department urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at (229) 723-3414.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
They say that based on the evidence they found, the death of the 19-year-old is being now being...
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
Photo of downed power lines in the South Westover Boulevard area
Power restored in southwest Albany

Latest News

Brittany Townsend, 36, left, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, center, and Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32,...
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Iris Hawthorne helps cancer survivors around the Southwest Georgia area.
‘What I do is make survivors smile’: Albany stylist helping cancer survivors
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
The footsteps in front of Shiloh show where mass meetings were once held. People would then...
Shiloh Baptist Church celebrates MLK Day
After a day full of Martin Luther King Day events, the City of Albany concluded the holiday...
Albany State hosts MLK Day dinner