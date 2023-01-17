Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Sports Illustrated to release special Georgia Bulldogs National Championship commemorative issue

Sports Illustrated to release special Georgia Bulldogs National Championship commemorative issue
Sports Illustrated to release special Georgia Bulldogs National Championship commemorative issue(Sports Illustrated)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions after beating TCU 67-7 and having an undefeated 15-0 season.

In recognition of the first back-to-back win in the college football playoffs era, Sports Illustrated is creating a special commemorative issue, celebrating their amazing year. The cover will feature quarterback Stetson Bennett shot by photographer Kohjiro Kinno.

Sports Illustrated will have hard copies of the special issue available on Jan. 23 on all newsstands throughout Georgia.

Otherwise, you can pre-order your copy at Sports Illustrated. With two options to choose from either the, 2022 and 2023 commemorative bundle, or the single edition for 2023.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house located on 914 Cedar Avenue is where Martin Luther King Jr. rested and held press...
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
Missy Whitney said despite the incident, she feels safe having a business downtown.
Downtown Albany businesses vandalized
'Gains for Gibs' raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
They say that based on the evidence they found, the death of the 19-year-old is being now being...
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
Photo of downed power lines in the South Westover Boulevard area
Power restored in southwest Albany

Latest News

Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
Devin Willock
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving
JOE NAMATH
JOE NAMATH
UNDERDOG SPORTS TALK
UNDERDOG SPORTS TALK