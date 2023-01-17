Shiloh Baptist Church celebrates MLK Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made a well-documented stop in Albany during the Civil Rights era. On Monday, people came to Albany to celebrate his contribution to Albany.

Frank Wilson is an activist in Albany.

“MLK brought to Albany the international press. And brought a light on a movement that had begun before he got here,” Wilson said. “But was largely a geographical movement. He brought the international press, the newspapers, the cameras, everything. So his impact in Albany is huge.”

Frank Wilson is an activist and helped organize Monday's event. (WALB)

Wilson is one of the people who helped organize the Monday event. Wilson said King played a big part in helping with the Albany movement.

“He came to Albany to give one speech at Shiloh. As he was speaking, a crowd came across the street at Mount Zion,” Wilson said. “He went over there and spoke. And then the crowd came back to Shiloh, he spoke over there a third time. So he made three speeches in one night. The next day he led a March in downtown Albany where he was arrested.”

The footsteps in front of Shiloh show where mass meetings were once held. People would then leave to march downtown, ultimately to be arrested.

Rev. Rance Pettibone said he is proud of Monday’s turnout. Especially the number of young people at the event.

“Because your children need to know something happened. The people were liberated. And they need to know that. And that’s why we need markers. We need to mark where significant things happened. And never forget them. Because you don’t want to repeat it,” he said.

Rev. Rance Pettibone said he is proud of Monday’s turnout. Especially the number of young people at the event. (WALB)

Pettibone said he would like to see more conversations happen with both the city, the county and its people to make a change in Albany. He said we are still fighting some of the same issues.

Alysia Cutting attended Monday’s event.

“Albany’s the ‘Good Life City.’ That’s the nickname. And so we don’t just want it to be a name. We want the Good Life City to actually be a great place to live for all people. And it really could be starting with how we approach this day of service,” Cutting said.

Attendees walking at the event. (WALB)

Wilson said he’d like to remind everyone, especially Black people, to never stop fighting and never become complacent. He also said we still have a long way to go.

